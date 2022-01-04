 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Do some research
topical

Letter: Do some research

I read Bruce Miller's review of "American Underdog" (Dec. 27). I'm not sure if he actually saw the movie or even knows that much about Kurt Warner. This is not a sports movie. It's about a man who had a dream and achieved that dream. Two Super Bowl rings and the NFL Hall of Fame.

The most glaring error in his review is the statement that Brenda Warner was in the Army. No, she was in the Marines. Totally different branches of the military. For those of us who actually know Kurt Warner, Bruce Miller needs to get his facts straight and do a little research before he writes a review about someone and something he seems to know nothing about.

Janet Lindstrom

Donahue

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thank you

On Monday, Dec. 20, I was at Long John Silver's on Brady Street. I was doing the drive-through and getting some lunch for a shut-in person. It…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Annoyed

I read two equally ridiculous letters to the editor in this newspaper, both on the same page and both on Christmas Eve, when all I wanted to d…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Our rights

Smokers' rights were significantly restricted when it became apparent the ill effects of second-hand smoke. Initially, when enacted, there was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News