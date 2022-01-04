Letter: Do some research

I read Bruce Miller's review of "American Underdog" (Dec. 27). I'm not sure if he actually saw the movie or even knows that much about Kurt Warner. This is not a sports movie. It's about a man who had a dream and achieved that dream. Two Super Bowl rings and the NFL Hall of Fame.
The most glaring error in his review is the statement that Brenda Warner was in the Army. No, she was in the Marines. Totally different branches of the military. For those of us who actually know Kurt Warner, Bruce Miller needs to get his facts straight and do a little research before he writes a review about someone and something he seems to know nothing about.
Janet Lindstrom
Donahue