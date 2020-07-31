You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Do something now
topical

Letter: Do something now

{{featured_button_text}}

Here is a recent front-page headline: Iowa deaths surpass virus prediction, research shows. Mask use could save 700 lives by November. (July 26th article).

Medical experts in Iowa and elsewhere have been recommending masks for a long time. Where the heck is our governor? Come on, Gov. Reynolds, get your head out of the sand. It's been underground long enough. Put aside your ego, admit that it's time to pay attention to our medical experts and get on the mask mandate bandwagon, or at least stop denying counties and cities that wish to do so.

You always say the health of Iowans is your top priority; well do something constructive about it. Now!

Don Schutter

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The big lie

  • Updated

A program about World War II on Netflix shows Hitler in an attempt to rid Germany of the Jews. He blamed Jews for all the wrongs in Germany. H…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Heartless

  • Updated

On July 9th, Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie posted a Facebook status that was both tone-deaf and heartless in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News