Letter: Do something now

Here is a recent front-page headline: Iowa deaths surpass virus prediction, research shows. Mask use could save 700 lives by November. (July 26th article).
Medical experts in Iowa and elsewhere have been recommending masks for a long time. Where the heck is our governor? Come on, Gov. Reynolds, get your head out of the sand. It's been underground long enough. Put aside your ego, admit that it's time to pay attention to our medical experts and get on the mask mandate bandwagon, or at least stop denying counties and cities that wish to do so.
You always say the health of Iowans is your top priority; well do something constructive about it. Now!
Don Schutter
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!