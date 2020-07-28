Letter: Do the math

A letter to editor in the Wednesday July 22 is full of misinformation concerning police brutality towards racial minorities. What I found particularly offensive about Don Erbst's letter was the statement that most Black homicide victims are killed by other Black people. The implication being that if that is the case then what's the big deal about the police murdering a few more.

The writer cited an article that he read in the Wall Street Journal that said that "a policeman is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a Black man than the other way around."

I found that hard to believe, so I searched out the article on the internet. The author of the Wall Street Journal article was Heather MacDonald, who is a well-known conservative apologist for police killings of racial minorities, having authored two books and several papers on this very issue. Similar to a Holocaust-denier but for police brutality. So, I tracked down the source.

If you want to see the FBI data where that 18.5 figure came from, go to this web site: https://ucr.fbi.gov/leoka/2014/tables/table_47_leos_fk_race_and_sex_of_known_offender_2005-2014.xls