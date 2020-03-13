Letter: Do the work

"In June, Republicans in Iowa will hold a primary to finalize their slate for the November election. We have two fine candidates to consider in the 2nd District congressional race."

I begin my day by reading the Quad-City Times. The above words were printed on Friday, March 6, and they troubled me. It once again puts into words the blind partisan support running rampart throughout all levels of American politics today.

My grandparents immigrated from Germany in 1924 and cherished their American citizenship and its responsibility to vote. With today’s technology, it is easier to access information on candidates' stands on issues. However, it is important for each voter to do the hard work of researching the issues and identifying those candidates who share your views.

Honor your right to vote by doing the work rather than taking the easy way out and simply supporting a political party.

Karen Nelson

Le Claire

