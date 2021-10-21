Letter: Do what is right

I think it is morally and ethically wrong that Deere & Co. is not making some sincere effort to reach an agreement with the union. Deere made $2.71 billion last year in net income. John Deere should quit catering to overly wealthy stock holders and do the right thing and get this contract settled.
If they don't have product, they are not making money, and if they don’t have employees they are not making product. I think it is a national disgrace how corrupt big corporations are today. Big companies often like to take a strike when they are sitting on excess inventory. It is still wrong to force the employees to take a strike when the company is also sitting on excess profits. God bless all the employees for having the courage to do what is right. It is too bad John Deere doesn’t care about doing what is right.
Wayne Perry
Moline