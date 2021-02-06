Letter: Do your duty

The trial of Donald Trump complicates the life of Republicans members of Congress.

The impeachment evidence of his participation in the attack on the Capitol is quite clear.

Most of us have seen Trump’s encouragement of the mob.

Trump will continue to tell the fantasy/big lie that the election was stolen from him.

If a senator votes to convict, then Trump’s base may vote against him/her in the next primary. Some, such as Sen. Chuck Grassley, try to avoid doing their duty. They say you cannot impeach and try a private citizen so do not have a trial. Except there is clear precedent for doing so.

Honest public servants will vote their conscience based on the evidence. The proper place to decide what is allowed under the Constitution is the Supreme Court after the Senate does its duty and holds an honest trial.

Tell our senators, Grassley and Joni Ernst, to do their duty. In my opinion it is clear they must vote, and vote to convict.

Donald Moeller

Davenport

