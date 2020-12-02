Letter: Do your job

Governor Reynolds, do your job.

Knowing COVID-19 flies through the air like a tremendous flu, your White House guru has been saying "it will just go away" or "we’ve rounded the corner".

You, in turn, have fiddled around as the virus has steadily roamed the state of Iowa, being careful to preserve our constitutional rights to not wear a mask; didn't ramp up PPE, don’t do social distancing, and you are a governor who hasn’t heeded tracing or quarantining by Iowans.

On Nov. 22, the White House Coronavirus Task Force asked Iowa (Reynolds) to do as other states have done, to take more aggressive virus mitigation strategies. Forget your "proclamations." Or citing Cedar Rapids' mandate to wear masks as limiting the "freedom" to not wear them. You believe that we have the right to spread the virus to kill each other?

Other rights you have the power to require? A driver’s license? Under Iowa law may we drive the wrong way while drunk? As the law enforcement official in charge of the state highway patrol, can this mandate help to stop us from killing each other?

Our hospitals are faced with overwhelming Covid hospitalizations, shortages of PPE and health care people.

Stop fiddling around. Do your job!