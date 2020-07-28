Letter: Do your job

Dear Dr. Caitlin Pedati:

You have one job: protect and improve the health of Iowans. And yet, we are moving in the wrong direction on the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa. On July 21, 39,343 had tested positive with hundreds more added, and 798 Iowans had died. So, apparently, you are not doing your job very well.

Medical experts say that wearing a face covering and social distancing is our best defense, and yet the governor refuses to mandate either of those strategies and also refuses to allow other municipalities to mandate those health-saving measures. If you are not speaking out and advocating for protecting and improving the health of Iowans, then you are complicit in the governor's leadership failure.

How many more Iowans must get sick and die? Now, she demands that schools open face-to-face classes without a mask or social distancing mandate. Parents can opt out of in-person classes for their children, but what about teachers? What about staff? Custodians? Bus drivers? What about school employees who are fighting cancer, or who have COPD or asthma? They have no recourse. No choice to opt out. Only quit.