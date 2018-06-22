Save the planet. Recycle. Know your landfill rules.
To the future generations:
I am sorry, I apologize. I will do better. I start now to help create a better world.
Let’s talk trash. Did you know there are civilizations that have been around for over a thousand years and their dump was found to contain just stones for grinding maize, beads, jade, broken pottery and figurines?
What would our landfill tell about us? At Scott County Landfill, tons of recyclable materials such as paper, plastic and metal are put in landfill daily. The current landfill has an expected fill date of 2050, but we can extend that if we recycle and reuse, saving trees, water, land, oil and electricity.
So, I need to change. I need to learn what I can do to reduce, reuse, and recycle. So every time I throw something in waste basket, I will ask, is it recyclable?
So today was garbage day. What did my garbage include? I found coffee cup (paper), the cup wrapper and plastic grape and coffee creamer container, greeting cards, chip canister, and plastics No. 1-7, so into recycle box they go.
So know your landfill rules on recycling. To my grandkids and great-grandkids, I am trying. I will change.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City