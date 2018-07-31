On July 26, outreach workers from multiple housing organizations spread throughout the Quad Cities to count people experiencing homelessness. (The count does not include people living in shelters.) The count takes place in parking lots, stairwells, abandoned buildings and encampments. We found people by quietly following trails of bottles and cans, food wrappers and expired prescription bottles.
The federal government defines a person as homeless when their “primary nighttime residence is a public or private place not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings.”
In just a two-hour period, our teams found 22 people living in “public and private spaces not designed for human beings.” During these interactions, we offer shelter, a hot shower, several snacks, bottled water and our referral cards. Most importantly, we offer hope.
We, too, leave these interactions contemplating hope; hoping they will be “OK,” hoping they will come to the shelter, hoping that we can help find them the housing they need.
Thousands of Quad Cities residents who are not included in this count are “under-housed,” “near homeless,” and experiencing “housing instability.”
We believe a home is the foundation on which our futures are built. We understand homelessness is a reversible circumstance — not a personal characteristic. We know our futures are interconnected. Their challenges are our challenges, and their hope has to be our hope.
Until every person has a home, we will continue to look for people in public and private spaces not designed for human beings.
Christie Adamson
Rock Island
Editor's note: Adamson is the chief organizing officer for Humility Homes and Services.