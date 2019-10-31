I am supporting Joanna Doerder for the Bettendorf School Board. I believe that she has the qualifications, skills, passion and integrity to make the critical decisions necessary as a board member, whether it be improving the curriculum in our schools, choosing a new superintendent or ensuring fiscal responsibility for taxpayer dollars.
Joanna has a pleasant, positive and outgoing personality which would make her a great board member. She listens, does her homework and makes decisions based upon facts. She has a strong interest in the Bettendorf school system and has been attending school board meetings for many years, plus she has been on numerous school district and community service committees.
I am confident that Joanna will do an outstanding job on the Bettendorf School Board, and I urge you to vote for her on November 5.
Denise Sechser
Bettendorf