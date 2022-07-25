Letter:Does anyone care about missing tax refunds?

Charles P. Rettig is the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS has been around since 1862. That would seem to be about 160 years. Mr. Rettig seems like a nice enough sort of fellow, Law degree, tax specialist, good credentials. Doesn’t seem like he knows much about administration.

It is hard to know if you can believe anything you read these days but one source indicates that the IRS has 10,200,000 tax returns from just 2020 that have not been processed. I personally know half a dozen people that have claimed a tax refund for 2020, some for 2019 and 2018 and no refund or communication of any kind. Is this important? Depends how you look at it I guess.

We are allowing hundreds of people into the country every day and they do not have to do anything, no Social Security number, no withholding tax, Social Security Tax, don’t worry about it. I would welcome these people if they want to get a job and be productive citizens. We need new people.

I have filed a tax return every year since 1962. Used to take pride in doing so. I doubt if President Von Hindenberg, excuse me, Biden is even aware of this situation. We are becoming just the suckers that try to do what we are supposed to do. Should we stop paying in our taxes? Probably not. Call your Senators and Congressmen. Does anybody care about this? Good luck.

R J Hill

Camanche