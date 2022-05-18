Letter: Doesn't the paper believe in free speech?

The political cartoon in the May 14 QC-Times suggests that Elon Musk would be irresponsible enough to allow even Hitler to have a Twitter account.

Has the editorial position of the Times become suppressing the free speech and limiting the access to public forums of all the people it doesn't like? Does the Times endorse President Biden's proposed “Ministry of Truth” (Disinformation Governance Board)? What if President Trump had proposed it?

What ever happened to Voltaire's “I detest what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” as an American journalistic standard?

Steve Robinson

Davenport

