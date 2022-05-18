 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Doesn't the paper believe in free speech?

Letters logo

The political cartoon in the May 14 QC-Times suggests that Elon Musk would be irresponsible enough to allow even Hitler to have a Twitter account.

Has the editorial position of the Times become suppressing the free speech and limiting the access to public forums of all the people it doesn't like? Does the Times endorse President Biden's proposed “Ministry of Truth” (Disinformation Governance Board)? What if President Trump had proposed it?

What ever happened to Voltaire's “I detest what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” as an American journalistic standard?

Steve Robinson

Davenport

Editor's note

To answer the writer's question: We feature opinions on this page from across the political spectrum every day not as endorsements of those ideas but to create a forum for thoughtfulness and discussion. 

— MC 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Primary elections can be easy to overlook, but primaries determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. Disinterest …

Letter:

Letter:

If there was ever any doubt that the Dispatch-Argus has become nothing but another tool of the Democratic Party, all one need do is look at th…

Letter: An evil in the world

Letter: An evil in the world

The battle between evil and good is raging today in the world. In the Russian world it is the destruction of Ukraine and Russia is really leve…

Letter: A closer look at crime

Letter: A closer look at crime

This is in response to the "Questions on policing" letter to the editor that ran in The Dispatch on Wednesday, May 11. The writer of the lette…

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification. It read, "Equality of rights under …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News