Letter: Doing Marx's bidding

The Trump activists united in attacking and entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were helping to fulfill the dream of Karl Marx, the overthrow of capitalism. Karl Marx, according to historian J. Rufus Fears in "The Wisdom of History" (2007) declares that Marx, a German, is the father of communism. His Communist Manifesto of 1848 called on workers of the world to unite. Fears states that by the end of his life, Marx saw completion of Das Kapital as their Bible, to destroy capitalism.

Because Americans are encouraged by public education and propaganda to avoid the study of history as a list of dates and actions that have nothing to do with them because they are too concerned with the present day and its joyances, they are an ignorant people easily misled by demagoguery and demagogues of which Donald Trump and his comb-over has replaced Hitler and his mustache as the symbol of fascism.