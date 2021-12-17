Letter: Doing nothing

The police have been defunded, discouraged, and told to stand down. Criminals, rioters, looters, and arsonists have been released from jail and put back out in the streets. Illegal immigrants who are sick, terrorists, and complete unknowns from many different countries are spreading all over our country.
CNN and other media outlets are sitting there and picking their nose, and saying how come is that? The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Until we can dump this administration it will only get worse.
Jack Hardersen
Orion