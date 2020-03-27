Letter: Doing nothing

After weeks of doing nothing, President Donald Trump made a big deal out of invoking the Defense Production Act, which was enacted for situations like this. Under the act, he can remove red tape and coordinate materials for companies to produce what we need, such as ventilators, masks and gowns.

However, Trump has yet to order anyone to do anything. We are relying on companies to decide what to make and how to get materials. We are relying on corporations to donate masks where they choose, because Trump refuses to use the Defense Production Act to make those decisions. Individuals are making masks for their local first-responders and health care workers because there are no masks.

Trump said he put in an order for 500 million masks, but we need billions. Apple is donating millions of actual masks. Trump is asking for masks to be made, so we must wait.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

States are bidding against each other for desperately needed items, resulting in skyrocketing prices. Iowa cannot outbid big states. New York is paying $8 for masks that used to cost less than $1. Meanwhile, Trump refuses to order businesses to do anything — or help them to get what they need to produce needed items.