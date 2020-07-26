Letter: Doing nothing

After reading the article concerning the Lincoln Project, I concluded the project wants to change the current Trump party back to the Republican Party; this has been their goal.

Personally, I agree with that goal, but I am also tired of the constant misinformation and false promises from Trump, such as the pledge to cut taxes 10% for the middle class before the midterm elections; the promise to provide the greatest health care, including coverage for everyone with a pre-existing condition.

After the conclusion of the midterm elections it seemed Trump got a case of amnesia about his promises. I am not a Republican, but I want to see honesty in the White House, and our elected officials in Congress perform the duties that they were elected to do — work for the people of this country and not for the Trump party.

The misinformation from Trump is constant, from the lie about the economy to the current pandemic. When George W. Bush left office we were in a recession, and the Obama administration (per the Bureau of Labor Statistics) lifted us out of the recession and the economy continued to get better from 2010 through 2017, when Trump took office.