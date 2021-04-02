 Skip to main content
Letter: Doing the most
Letter: Doing the most

On April 6, I am voting for Tracy Best as South Moline Township supervisor because during his time in office he has done the most for seniors in South Moline Township. Instead of wasting our tax dollars building a new center he upgraded the existing center, including remodeling the outdated kitchen, and saved over $900,000 for the township. He has worked to make sure we are safe during the coronavirus outbreak and has kept our parking lot safe as well.

The center staff is always friendly and willing to help out, and Tracy is too when he visits the center. He has made sure there is funding for holiday parties and works to help make it fun and successful. He is the best supervisor I have dealt with at the township.

Vote for Tracy Best on April 6 for South Moline Township supervisor.

Leah Abbitt

East Moline

