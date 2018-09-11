While watching news accounts of late Sen. John McCain's funeral, it was hard not to notice the smug and sanctimonious look on the faces of the past presidents. They all felt secure in their presidency, but not one of them had to deal with a Justice Department and FBI intently trying to undermine their presidency.
How would the media have responded if, during the election of Barack Obama, FBI and DOJ officials conspired to try to undo the election? How would you the Quad-City Times have responded with editorials?
If potential political candidates can't feel secure in the honesty of these federal agencies, immediate prosecutions of these individuals must take place. If election rules and laws were broken, let the investigation continue, but let's not forget the 30,000 deleted e-mails that no one accounted for.
Fred Ruedy
Bettendorf