I was very disappointed that Gary Dolphin, the voice of the Hawkeyes, was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 college basketball season. I consider the comment he made about the Maryland player a compliment. With one word he was drawing the picture of a strong, powerful, dominating player. How is that a slur? He could have made that same statement about any good athlete.
It’s too bad that Hawkeye Sports Properties has chosen to punish him for what many of us believe was praise for a very good player. I feel sorry for anyone who lives life through the prism of race.
As a driver's education instructor I work with more than 200 students each year in Jackson, Clinton, and Scott counties. These kids are every conceivable nationality and religion. When working with them, I don’t see color, I see young people who want to learn to drive.
Thousands love Gary Dolphin for his professionalism and his dedication to the Hawkeyes. I have always appreciated how respectful and complimentary he is to both Hawkeyes and their opponents when they play.
Even though Gary and I have only personally met once, I feel like he is an old friend. For many years during football and basketball seasons, he has shared with me, and his many listeners, the thrill of wins and the disappointment of losses.
Bill Mueller
DeWitt