"In the beginning of a change, the true patriot is a scarce man, brave, hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to become a patriot." Mark Twain.

As the war machine of the US, Israel, and the rest of NATO, continues to assault young lives and target civilians with cluster bombs, (landmines banned by the international community), I wonder how many fair-weather patriots would pick up a gun and shoulder it in Ukraine? Can you imagine a Don Jr. or Hunter Biden in such a situation? The song "The Battle New Orleans" comes to mind. "They ran so fast that the hounds couldn't catch 'em, down the Mississippi (Dnieper River in Ukraine) to the Gulf of Odessa" (.sic.).

We now see our justice system falling apart as recently observed Christpher Wray imploding before the investigative committee on bribes and kickbacks in the Hunter Biden fiasco (sniff sniff. Hunter with drugs, Joe with girl's hair). Not to give credit to Trump, with the alleged dealings with Epstein and the Maxwells. Now enter RFK Jr., who will be lucky if he sees election day, given the hit jobs on his relatives. And I'm not a fan of him either, given his avowed allegiance to Israel, as most politicians do. Too bad his uncle John didn't get to see his wish to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.

Here's an idea. Vote for no one!

Tom Keith

Moline