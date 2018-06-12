Some people say that they do not “begrudge Fred Hubbell for his wealth”. However, that is exactly what they are doing. They even cite Citizen's United that only dealt with spending for political campaigns by organizations, not by the candidate.
Should Hubbell be excluded from spending his own money to support his own candidacy? Many candidates spend their own money on their own campaigns as well as asking for individual contributions. Besides his own money, Hubbell raised more money than any other Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
Fred Hubbell has a history of spending his time and money for the betterment of Iowans. Chastising Democrats for electing a proven public servant for his generosity only causes a division.
Julie Stewart Ziesman
Waukee, Iowa