Hillary Clinton was right when she said during the presidential campaign to Donald Trump’s face that he was Vladimir Putin's puppet.
After two years as president, Trump won’t say anything bad about Putin. But he has insulted the FBI and fired four-star generals, even though Trump himself is a Vietnam draft dodger.
This president is going to go down in U.S. history as the worst president. Yes, even worse than Richard Nixon and Andrew Jackson, who was responsible for the Cherokee Indian Removal in 1838-1839. They were removed from North Carolina to Oklahoma by wagons and on foot in the wintertime. As many as 4,000 men, women and children died on the way.
Andrew Jackson is one of Trump’s heroes. Trump has the same mentality. So does Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller and Rep. Steve King.
They don’t care for anyone who doesn't have the same colored skin. They’ll have to answer to God someday.
Hillary was also right when she called some of Trump followers, "deplorables." Some don’t even know what the word means. It means to be regrettable, lamentable or wretched. Wretched also means deeply distressed, unhappy and miserable. How many of you fit in this category?
Don’t blame me. I voted for Hillary.
Oscar Perez,
Moline