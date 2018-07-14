President Trump’s supporters have tried to cast his harsh treatment of southern border refugee children and families in a more favorable light via propaganda that counts on a majority of us not having direct knowledge, or remembrance of public events. This includes noting how President Obama’s administration handled the refugee situation compared to Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy that has provoked outrage about the ill treatment of children and families.
Trump propaganda contends that Obama did what Trump is doing. Individuals harboring negative feelings toward Obama readily accept Trump being pictured as no worse than his predecessor. And when opportune, Trump supporters will revert to a prior charge that softy Obama was too lax on immigration that constituted nothing more than “catch and release.”
The Trump propaganda switching back and forth is a the ploy. Trump supporters with jut of jaw and true grit of teeth salute the interweaving of these fabrications with a resounding, “Trump tells it like it is.” In absence of his supporters having any basis for agreement with Trump, their words of praise reflect that his bigoted blasts just feel so agreeable.
Sam Osborne
West Branch