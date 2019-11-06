U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is encouraging her fellow Democrats to support Donald Trump’s NAFTA 2.0 with no revisions, thinking it will attract swing voters.
Labor groups, environmentalists and patients rights groups want Democrats to fight for more protections. To that she has been quoted as saying, they "will have to get over it."
Compromise is good, but this is nothing more than capitulation, with the cost paid by her Democratic base. Several labor unions are already disgruntled by her lack of representation. And now they are being sold out so the Democrats can pursue the elusive swing voter. This is not how Democrats win elections. They do it by firing-up the base, by putting principles before profiteering and with get-out-the-vote efforts and voter registration.
Swing voters are fed up with the establishment. That’s why independents voted for Obama and for Trump. This will only anger the base and decrease turnout. Bustos is raking in the money, nearly $1.5 million this year (with heavy contributions from PACs and the health care industry), but cash does not always translate to votes. We must demand that Bustos vote for what is right, not what she thinks is politically expedient.
Devin Hansen
Rock Island