Amtrak's management needs to be removed. Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson and Vice President Stephen Gardner are destroying the national network by making it unusable.
They are on record as wanting to dismantle Amtrak, and that needs to be stopped. Removing agents from stations and serving $2 TV dinners to passengers paying $800 to $1,000 for sleeping accommodations is disgraceful. This plan also removed food for coach passengers, sometimes traveling routes that are 48 hours. This is a concerted effort to destroy ridership.
Keep nationwide Amtrak, including here in Iowa.
Ridership was at record levels before Richard Anderson took over.
You have free articles remaining.
I urge Sen. Ernst, Sen. Grassley and Rep. Loebsack to stop him from implementing President Trump’s plan to destroy Amtrak.
Louis Davalle
Bettendorf