The over-generalized assertion made by many President Donald Trump supporters that liberals are media-biased sheep being led to slaughter is irrational, lame, old and tired. It can be reversed by liberals to include those conservatives glued to Fox News and its nighttime talk show personalities.
I think it probable that most American voters have, from one degree to another, opinions and thoughts about the condition of politics in the nation and Trump in particular.
To say that voters of either persuasion possess their thoughts because they are brainwashed into a state of complete bias ignores the fact that most Americans are capable of thinking clearly and making rational choices and decisions about their candidate of choice.
An overwhelming perception believed by American voters is that we vote with our wallets. Conservatives like to toss this adage about when commenting on Trump's fiscal policy successes.
You have free articles remaining.
The conversation typically goes, "Hey, we've got all these homeless people on the streets, race relations are back in the tank, abortion rights are under attack and some kids got shot at school today, but the economy sure is doing great." Life is all fine and dandy when the other guy is under siege.
Those who dismiss voters as passive political stooges for either party need to open their eyes and minds and give credit, plus thought, to the fact that there is more than one way to get to Rome. Life becomes pretty dull when we all start thinking the same way.
Jaime Delevere
Rock Island