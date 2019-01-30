On Jan. 16, KWQC TV reported that the Scott County Republican Party released a statement questioning the swift action taken against U.S. Rep. Steve King following the New York Times’ publication of his racist remarks. They said, "Is it possible that the New York Times took Congressman King’s statement out of context? We as Republicans call them ‘Fake News’ every day, but then jump to condemn him without hearing his side. ... we should demand to see the context before we go after anyone who is on our team."
It is disturbing that the Scott Country Republican Party has chosen to ignore King’s long history of racist remarks and hate-based actions. In a companion article to their interview, the New York Times also published a timeline of King’s "Racist Remarks and Divisive Actions" going back to 2002, such as his suing the Iowa Secretary of State in 2005 for posting voting information in multiple languages, his unsupported claim in 2006 that 25 Americans are killed daily by undocumented immigrants, his meetings with international white supremacists in the Netherlands, France, and Austria in 2015, 2016, and 2018. The list of his extremist public statements is too long to catalogue here.
Contrary to the Scott County party's statement, the GOP should be lauded for disassociating itself from King’s bigotry, even as we ask, "What took you so long?" It is disgraceful that the Scott County Republican Party should stand with anyone who spreads hatred across our state and nation.
Rev. Richard Hendricks & Rabbi Henry Jay Karp
One Human Family
Allison Ambrose
Progressive Action for the Common Good
Grant Curtis
Quad Cities Alliance of Immigrants and Refugees
Rev. Jay Wolin
Quad Cities Interfaith
John Dunsheath
UUCQC Sanctuary Project