As the Trump administration scrambles to repair the damage done by its order to separate children from asylum seeking families, and as the president insults our international friends and allies and makes nice with Vladimir Putin, believing him rather than our own intelligence agencies and bipartisan congressional committees, the attacks on Affordable Care Act continue and intensify.
This month, the administration announced plans to further cut support for ACA navigators who help families without employer or government health insurance to enroll in the ACA. Many are working families who need some financial help to afford any health insurance. Navigator funding was already cut by 60 percent in 2017. This year it will be cut to 16 percent of the 2016 level. Many agencies say they will have to discontinue navigator programs.
The Trump administration has already repealed the individual mandate, causing insurance premiums to rise. It has shortened the enrollment period, cut publicity and enrollment budgets and stopped requiring profitable insurance companies to help struggling insurers who have too many sick patients. It is also threatening to allow cheap (and inadequate) insurance policies that do not cover pre-existing conditions and other important benefits.
If you care about affordable health care for yourself and your fellow Americans, consider a candidate’s commitment to the ACA, and vote accordingly. Elections do matter.
Frank Samuelson
Moline