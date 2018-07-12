Iowa women can breathe another collective sigh of relief now that Iowa Supreme Court has ruled against a Republican law to force a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion could be performed. This comes shortly after a judge had put a temporary halt to the Iowa Republican’s draconian “fetal heartbeat” bill that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law. This unconstitutional law would be the most extreme anti-abortion law in the nation — not allowing abortions after six weeks in most cases. Most women don’t even know they are pregnant until after that.
No matter how an individual feels on this topic, the government shouldn’t be involved in a woman’s private health care decision. You have to wonder why lawmakers didn’t want a 72-hour waiting period before men could get a colonoscopy.
Republican Iowa Reps. Gary Carlson, David Kerr and Bobby Kaufmann voted for the fetal heartbeat bill. Perhaps the House Republicans caved in to the blackmail from Senate Republicans who indicated they would force the Legislature to stay in session unless the House acted on the “fetal heartbeat” bill. If true, it would not exactly be a “profile in courage” moment for them.
On Iowa's state flag you read our state motto: “Our liberties we prize, our rights we will maintain.” Apparently Reps. Carlson, Kaufmann and Kerr believe that only applies to a minority of the state’s population, men.
We would all be better off with Laura Liegois, Lannie Hillyard and Jodi Clemens in the Iowa House instead of those three Republicans.
Don Paulson
Letts, Iowa