Why are Americans so divided today? Why are our politicians unable to work together to govern effectively? What is causing increased distrust toward immigrants, unions, the well-educated, the media and government institutions?
Political scientists see a high correlation between inequality and political divisiveness. Today, income, wealth and power are concentrated in the hands of a small minority of Americans. When this happens, people feel the game is rigged and get angry and distrustful.
Today, the top 0.1 percent of Americans earns 188 times more annual income than the bottom 90 percent of Americans, and their total wealth exceeds that of the bottom 90 percent. In 2017, Jeff Bezos’ wealth increased $107 million per day. In 2018, Amazon paid no federal income taxes on $11 billion in profits. (See inequality.org for more facts.)
People are right to be angry about these inequalities. But people must also be careful how they express their anger. Demagogues throughout history have risen to power by using the people’s anger at government and democratic institutions to target scapegoats, thereby distracting people from the real sources of inequality.
I believe that the best way to address inequality is through our representative democratic government. We must keep faith with our government institutions and our watchdog media. Do not give in to anger, cynicism and tribalism. We must vote to elect public servants who promise to protect our democracy, strengthen our government institutions and address inequality. Only then will government work for all people again, not just the corporations and the wealthy.
Richard Patterson
Hampton