Letter: Don't judge

I appreciate Thomas Leavell’s praise for Hy-Vee/Hormel’s ham giveaway in his recent letter (Dec. 21). However, I'm disturbed by his comments regarding the "new" vehicles observed in the event’s news coverage.

Apparently, Mr. Leavell has predisposed opinions of who is needy and who is not. He feels justified to criticize folks who arrived in a newer car without considering the possible reasons for that. Perhaps the car belonged to a caring friend who transported the hungry person. Perhaps an elderly couple faced with outrageous Medicare co-payments last month and nothing left for Christmas dinner drove one. Perhaps the car will soon be repossessed from somebody who lost their job. Worse yet, perhaps the car is someone’s only shelter.

There is great danger in assigning a single story for neediness or placing a stereotype onto how one should appear when needy. In my visits to food pantries, I see people who are dressed well, look fabulous, or drive a newer car. When I have engaged in conversation with some of them, I hear an individual story explaining their need for food.

Additionally, reliable transportation in Davenport (which offers mediocre public transit, at best) is often high on the survival list, and to judge someone by their car is extremely short-sighted.