The city of Davenport has decided to choke Central Park Avenue down to three lanes. I’m guessing that it was widened 50 years ago to move more traffic so what has happened since? Is there less traffic now as the city grows or have officials decided to throttle our daily commutes?
The city says it is because the street is narrow and that's true. Many people are driving vehicles that they can't handle or keep between the lines. People on the phone might need a larger safety margin as they dive from curb to lane line. That road has been narrow for 50 years, so why now?
This proposed strangling will reduce our ability to turn right on red at several intersections and more cars will sit idling and wasting expensive gasoline. Along with this, comes an increase in exhaust emissions hurting our air quality. As far as I can see this plan will slow down your commute to the slowest driver in front of you as there’s nowhere to pass. Side streets will carry dangerous increases in traffic as people look to avoid this newly proposed bottleneck. Lombard will get busier as drivers vainly seek relief from school traffic jams. First responders will have a harder time as drivers will have nowhere to go when the ambulance rolls from nearby Genesis.
This plan is poorly thought out and shouldn’t be implemented. If you drive Central Park as a commuter, contact your alderman and let him or her know how you feel about creating a longer time-consuming day for you.
Toby Dickens
Davenport