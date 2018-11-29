We are once again frustrated by the snow removal we received on our cul-de-sac. After all the neighbors spent hours digging out our driveways and sidewalks after the huge snowstorm, we were faced with the nearly impossible task of removing snow piled back up onto our driveways by the snowplow crew.
This is an issue we, along with many other folks deal with every year. There has to be a better solution. These huge pile ups on our driveways could be avoided — especially since our street is plowed by a pick-up truck with a blade. How is it churches, schools and other businesses do not have this problem?
We would prefer NOT being plowed if this is the continued result. Come on, Davenport, you can do better.
Kathy & Carl Anderson
Davenport