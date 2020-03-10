Letter: Don't raise rural speed limits

When urban kids first get their driver’s licenses, they drive four-lane roads and roads with lower speed limits. Rural teens have to put themselves in harm’s way by driving on two-lane highways with high speeds and oncoming traffic. Raising the speed limit on Iowa’s rural two-lane highways would endanger children and make country living stressful.
All two-lane highways should have wide lanes and wide shoulders and should have a speed limit of 55 miles per hour. It might be time to pack and move to the big cities if rural speed limits are raised.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove