I am responding to the op-eds provided by Republicans representing the area that have run in the past weeks. Were they sent to Springfield to be irresponsible? To be negligent in their duties? All have now come out and claimed the state is fine after it was reported the state received $1.5 billion in unexpected revenue in April.
According to them, there is no need to fix the problem, that being the state’s structural problem of our revenue base. This is not the leadership we need; in fact, their leadership is dangerous, careless and will continue Illinois’ downward spiral!
I applaud Governor J.B. Pritzker who was facing a difficult decision moving forward, having to possibly push back payments to the pension debt. When he became aware of the infusion of extra revenue he immediately knew where it should go — the pension payment, erasing the need to push payments back. He also knows the truth, the reality that moving this state forward will not happen without changing the revenue base, expanding it and bringing in the necessary funds desperately needed for this state to not only function by providing the precious services that are needed (not just wanted) but to be successful.
Is it prudent to base your future financial obligations on a surprise windfall?
Do Neil Anderson, Tony McCombie, Andrew Chesney and other Republicans rely on surprise money for their personal financial security? Illinois does not need reckless decision-makers, as these Republicans have shown to be. Our districts deserve informed decision makers.
Joan Padilla
Sterling, Ill.