The Affordable Care Act was an incomplete reform. The political compromises needed to get it through Congress created a complex system in which too many people have fallen through the holes. It was also underfunded, which is why deductibles are often uncomfortably high. And the law has faced sabotage from Republican-controlled state governments and the Trump administration.
Despite all that, the ACA has vastly improved many Americans’ lives — and often saved lives that would otherwise have been lost due to inadequate care.
The progress has been most dramatic in states that have tried to make the law work. Before the ACA, 24 percent of California adults too young for Medicare were uninsured. Today that number is down to 10 percent. In West Virginia, the uninsured fell from 21 percent to 9 percent. In Kentucky, it fell from 21 percent to 7 percent. That is why 50 percent of Americans want to keep the ACA, with only 38 percent opposed.
Republican senators know they have no ACA-replacement plan ready, so many hope the courts will ultimately reject the latest legal challenge to the ACA.
If the case does reach the Supreme Court, and five justices agree to strike down the law, experts say it would upend the U.S. health care system and strip health insurance from an estimated 20 million people. Millions more would lose crucial protections they might need, including coverage for those with preexisting conditions.
Tell our president and your legislators not to repeal the ACA. Your health and life may depend on it.
Frank Samuelson
Moline