Bettendorf Community School District shouldn’t build another new school. Both elementary schools are in excellent condition and serve valuable purposes in Bettendorf. Both could use some added spaces and upgrades but it’s wasteful to tear them down.
Renovations to the existing schools total $9 million. A new school costs more than $16 million.
That $7 million dollar difference could fund desperately needed maintenance and secure entrances instead of asking taxpayers to foot the bill.
Because district officials insist on fast-tracking this unnecessary school building, they have tapped out their ability to use 1 percent sales tax funding for maintenance and other school upgrades. Enter the GO Bond referendum. They’re planning on asking you, the taxpayer, to voluntarily increase your property taxes for the next 20 years so they can properly maintain schools and add three new BHS athletic facilities.
I support funding public schools, but this district needs to respect its community and spend wisely.
The board should stop plans for the new school now, keep both schools where they are and do the needed renovations.
The administration continues to remind us that grades K-2nd have the lowest enrollment in the district. Yet it does nothing to increase enrollment. New, larger buildings won’t teach our kids nor increase enrollment, but good teachers and the best curriculum will.
Joanna Doerder
Bettendorf