Sunday's story, "Not a good look for nature," was especially timely for me as I had just been fishing at Lost Grove Lake in Scott County the day before.
Though I didn't bring home any fish I did cart home a number of articles of people's trash. In an area no larger than 1,000 square feet, less than an average sized home in the Quad-Cities, I picked up three plastic bags, three plastic bait containers, a plastic jar that had contained bait, a plastic water bottle, one plastic pop bottle, a plastic Gatorade bottle, three beer cans, one beer bottle, one power drink can, one glass juice bottle, and one plastic drink lid.
If I can find this much trash in an area less than the size of an average home, then how do these people themselves live? Don't they care or are they just too lazy? Take a look at how much plastic is on my list. It doesn't go away, and this is only a small fraction of the entire lake area. Please, people, if you want to live like pigs, keep your garbage at home where it belongs, not in our lakes and parks. Fortunately, most of us were raised better.
Larry Albrecht
LeClaire