Letter: Donald Trump cannot be elected again

So, Donald Trump has announced he is running for President, again. Is he admitting his defeated in 2020? By law, if he was really re-elected in 2020, he cannot be elected again. Does he think that being an “active” candidate will shield him from the various prosecutions he facing? The Justice Department has said that will not be the case. Since he tried to use the department as his own private weapon against his “enemies,” he may not understand the concept of an impartial independent agency.

Since he has conned the RNC into paying his legal bills, even for those legal prosecution that have nothing to do with his time in office, maybe he is looking at this as a way to raise more money for those mounting bills. Reflect on that when you get their next appeal for funds.

It can’t be because he has some grand vision for America. His party didn’t actually have a new platform in 2020 and the 2016 one had a plank that could have been written by his good friend Vlad opposing Ukraine’s existence. It can’t be because his endorsed candidates did so well in the mid-term elections. They did not.

His whole “governing” strategy was division, fear, anger, hate, and cruelty. He did keep one campaign promise. He did appointing lying SCOTUS justices who did overturn Roe. Strangely, the majority of Americans oppose that action, even Republicans. He has lost the popular vote twice. And you know the definition of insanity.

Charlotte Peterson

Rock Island