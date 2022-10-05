Letter: Donate your Illinois tax refunds

Our governor is again trying to buy votes, using our money. Gov. Pritzker is sending out "tax refunds" in hope that it will give him a boost in the November election. I think that all conservatives should use this money to "play it forward" and donate it to Republicans that are running for elected office. I recently received a "refund check" and immediately re-distributed the total amount to several local Republican candidates! I would like to thank the governor for donating to Republican candidates, hoping that this will get more of them elected. I am sure that the governor will feel better when he realizes he is building the campaign funds of conservative Republicans.