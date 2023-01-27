Letter: Don't allow eminent domain for carbon capture pipeline

If you missed the first showing of the Q.C. Environmental Film Series on Sunday, you still have the chance to catch the next five offerings of this great annual event. Check them out at www.riveraction.org/filmseries.

The first film focused on agriculture and the huge conglomerates who have forced the closure of small family farms and the destruction of our topsoil. Interestingly, this has been a focus in the local news this past year because of the controversial carbon capture pipeline that is proposed to come through Scott County. I encourage you to learn more about this issue and urge your state congresspersons to protect farmers from use of eminent domain, and our communities from a dangerous, unproven method of sending liquified carbon through pipes to underground storage sites. This technology is designed to prop up the ethanol industry, which will only continue to pollute our air and water, as well as contribute to the climate crisis.

These pipelines have exploded elsewhere, leading to the evacuation of 200 people and 45 (sought medical attention) in Mississippi. This project would use eminent domain to enrich a private company, without significant public benefit.

Half of Iowa (corn production) farmland is now used to grow corn for ethanol, which is an inefficient energy system. More energy is used to produce one unit of ethanol than is gained in the energy output of that unit. What happened to us feeding the world? Let’s focus on regenerative agriculture and a return to small family farms.

Lori O’Dell McCollum

Rock Island