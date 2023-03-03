As a property taxpayer the last 20 years in Bettendorf, I have seen our property taxes rise throughout that period. Not to say the city's residents did not benefit from those increases, but enough is enough.

The bond fund will raise property taxes (rate) 21.1% if this bond goes through ($2.70 increase/12.80 rate/$1,000 today).

If I look at the Bettendorf city website for 2021-22, page 65, and look at the pie-shaped graph the city published for this 2021-22 year, 39.1% of the general fund goes to retiring debt. (Editor's Note: This debt is not connected to the school district debt.)

This bond issue should not pass now as the golden goose, the taxpayer, is dying slowly as the economy is in rather poor shape. Bettendorf has bought land and has dumped lots of our money into the TBK area and now wants to develop north of I-80. Also, a 5 to 6 figure (cost) for an elevator for the I-74 bridge, and a park under the bridge where grass will not grow, will be dark and a haven for crime. Bettendorf, start spending wisely and this bond proposal should be DOA.

Steve Sachtleben

Bettendorf