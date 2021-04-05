 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't backslide
topical

Letter: Don't backslide

This will be a fairly short letter. I was watching the news on Friday, March 26, and, of course, there was an update on the Covid numbers from Scott County, reporting 146 cases and Rock Island County reporting 41 cases. Here is my point: People, we've been in this mess over a year and there seems to be quite a few knuckleheads who refuse to acknowledge that we are still not out of the proverbial woods yet, even though we have knowledgeable scientists and infectious disease doctors telling us that we are still having to keep our guard against this deadly disease.

Example: I walked into a well-known pizza place in the Illinois Quad-Cities on March 26, and there were at least 12 people standing around with no masks on, plus three large signs surrounding them clearly stating please stay at least six feet away from one another and masks are required. All of them seemed to be totally oblivious of the health situation, or they just don't care about what has transpired over the last year.

When are people going to act as competent adults instead of acting like overbearing juveniles. We have the virus on the run. Let's not backslide.

Carlos Olvera

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Disgusted

I was born in Moline, educated in Moline and had the privilege to teach and coach in Moline. This year’s mayoral election is beyond anything I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News