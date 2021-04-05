Letter: Don't backslide

This will be a fairly short letter. I was watching the news on Friday, March 26, and, of course, there was an update on the Covid numbers from Scott County, reporting 146 cases and Rock Island County reporting 41 cases. Here is my point: People, we've been in this mess over a year and there seems to be quite a few knuckleheads who refuse to acknowledge that we are still not out of the proverbial woods yet, even though we have knowledgeable scientists and infectious disease doctors telling us that we are still having to keep our guard against this deadly disease.

Example: I walked into a well-known pizza place in the Illinois Quad-Cities on March 26, and there were at least 12 people standing around with no masks on, plus three large signs surrounding them clearly stating please stay at least six feet away from one another and masks are required. All of them seemed to be totally oblivious of the health situation, or they just don't care about what has transpired over the last year.

When are people going to act as competent adults instead of acting like overbearing juveniles. We have the virus on the run. Let's not backslide.

Carlos Olvera

Moline

