Letter: Don't ban diversity training

Legislators in the Iowa House recently passed bills that ban diversity training, claiming that diversity training promotes the idea that one race or sex is superior to another.

Iowa legislators, anti-bias trainings do not purport that someone "should be" discriminated against because of their race or sex, or that one race is inherently superior to another, as you state. Rather, these trainings propose the opposite.

By acknowledging how institutions and individuals consciously or unconsciously harm fellow Iowans, diversity trainings promote equity and affirm dignity. Conversely, the freedom to ignore how policies, practices, and beliefs can be inherently racist or sexist harms Iowa minorities.

By not allowing diversity training, Iowa legislators purposely dismiss louder-than-ever conversations on bias, prejudice and discrimination.

By not allowing diversity training, Iowa legislators purport the idea that one race or sex is superior to another.

Iowa senators, if you really believed in the equality and dignity of all people, you wouldn’t ban diversity training. You’d support it. Vote no on HF 802.

Lorraine Pereira

Davenport

