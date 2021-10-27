 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't be complacent
Letter: Don't be complacent

On Nov. 2, the residents of Bettendorf have the chance to vote in new members to the school board. If you are like me, you might not think about going to vote. In years past, I didn't. I have lived in Bettendorf for 16 years and can only remember voting for school board or city council maybe two other times. Why? When things run smoothly, people do not see the need to change. They become complacent. This is not the year to be complacent. If a global pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that elections matter. Who we give power to and enable to make decisions for us matters. It can affect your entire life. So I'm looking at this year's election closely.

Do I want candidates that will take power out of my hands as a parent to choose what is best for my child, or do I want someone who will listen to my concerns and support parental choice? For me, the choice is clear. Please join me in supporting Traci Huskey, Adam Holland, Analicia Gomes, or Melissa Zumdome to bring business experience, common sense, and a listening ear to our school board. Parents should always have a say in the education of their children.

Jessica Hurd

Bettendorf

