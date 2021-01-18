Letter: Don't be fooled

It is disturbing to read the comments of Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson and Gov. Kim Reynolds, all asserting a belief there was fraud in the elections. Virtually every state election official, over 60 court cases, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and former Attorney General Bill Barr all said the elections were fair and free of fraud. Despite this, there are already Republican efforts to tighten the voting rules in the name of "election integrity."

The ability to vote is the underpinning of our democracy. The more people are able to exercise that right, the closer we come to truly seeing democracy at work.

The goal should be to achieve 100% voting by eligible voters. Efforts restricting the ability to vote run counter to this. Election integrity sounds good, but don’t get fooled. Any effort that effectively disenfranchises various segments of the electorate is not a solution for democracy.

John R. Martin

Davenport

