Letter: Don't be hogs

Thank you for yet another editorial of practical excellence by Scott Reeder — "Staying ahead of inflation," March 23. His two main suggestions, "negotiate everything" and "buy in bulk," will work great on a micro level.

I have no issue with the first suggestion. But on a macro level, I fear the consequences of the second. That is, one or a few individuals will now be further encouraged to take the entire supply of a non-perishable item, leaving empty shelves for everyone else. Have you ever been desperate to buy just one unit of an item, only to discover that someone else has taken the entire supply?

Often I'm tempted to do that. But then I think of those who:

• Must go to work before the stores open;

• Are desperate to buy just one unit of the item, as described above;

• Don't have the money to stockpile;

• Don't have a monster vehicle with room to haul away 20 giant packages of large items, such as paper towels;

• Don't have the time to stand and wait for the moment when the item gets restocked, if it ever does;

• And don't have the time or gas money to keep going to the store to see if the item did get restocked.

In these times of greed and short supply, let's remember the other shoppers; let's not be hogs.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

