Letter: Don't be manipulated
Letter: Don't be manipulated

My mind has been made up for some time about the qualities necessary to be a successful leader. Accountability, compassion, integrity are at the top of that list. The recent "campaign" materials and debate performance that attempt to impugn Sangeetha Rayapati's performance as school board president reveal a new low in behavior.

Broadcasting someone's worst day, threatening their livelihood and reputation in a cheap attempt to sway voters, is cynical and hard-hearted. Beyond the callous treatment of a bystander, that act assumes the worst about the voters in Moline. We're smarter than that manipulation, and we place a higher value on integrity and compassion than throwing mud at a third party just to malign the integrity of someone whose behavior has been consistently upright.

My vote is for Sangeetha Rayapati, the candidate who demonstrates the ability to lead with accountability, compassion and integrity.

Carol Adams Harpole

Moline

