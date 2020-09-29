 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't be swayed
When considering the question on the Nov. 3 ballot regarding the retention of Justice Kilbride, I am reminded of the half million Illinois voices who demanded fair legislative district maps with a grassroots petition. That citizen-led petition sought to end serpentine, gerrymandered districts for which Illinois has become famous.

One only needs to look across the river into Iowa to see what fair map districts looks like. They bear no resemblance to the  House Speaker Mike Madigan-drawn, tentacle-like districts that choose the electors. The people should choose their representatives and representative districts, but in Illinois it’s the other way around.

Justice Kilbride has been funded almost exclusively by Madigan’s political money contributions because of Madigan’s desire to control congressional and legislative seats. Millions of dollars of political machine-driven contributions do not support the good government that we deserve but do not receive in Illinois.

Justice Kilbride’s determination that these districts meet the "compact" district requirements of the Illinois State Constitution silenced the 600,000 petitioners seeking to end districts drawn to ensure Chicago Democratic machine pre-determined political outcomes.

This Nov. 3 election at the bottom of the ballot, vote "no" for retaining Justice Kilbride and do not be swayed by the $4 million past Madigan campaign funding.

Drue Mielke

Coal Valley

